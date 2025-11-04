Public Holiday announced in this Punjab district on November 5

The Deputy Commissioner of District Nankana Sahib, Tasleem Akhtar Rao has issued a notice for a public holiday on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, on account of the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the spiritual leader of the Sikh religion.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, all government institutions, schools and colleges will remain closed tomorrow.

Conversely, the second day of Baba Guru Nanak’s birthday celebrations is ongoing, where Sikh pilgrims who came from all over the world are busy performing their religious rituals.

The district administration stated that widespread preparations have been completed for a warm welcome of Indian Sikh pilgrims.

The main ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak’s birthday will be held tomorrow, and the rally of Nagar Kirtan will be organised, in which over 30000 Sikh pilgrims are likely to participate.

Baba Guru Nanak was a spiritual leader and the founder of Sikhism. Born in 1469 in Talwandi, Punjab, he emphasised the importance of devotion, compassion, and equality. Guru Nanak’s teachings focused on the oneness of God and the unity of humanity, inspiring millions with his message of love and kindness.

Guru Nanak’s birthday is celebrated as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, a significant festival in Sikhism. The celebration typically falls in November, with the exact date varying according to the lunar calendar. Devotees gather at gurudwaras (Sikh temples) for prayers, kirtan (devotional music), and langar (community kitchen).