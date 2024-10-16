Baba Siddique’s party worker reveals his last words before death

NCP leader Baba Siddique’s party worker has revealed the politician’s last words before succumbing to his bullet injuries last week.

Siddique, famous for hosting Iftar dinners every year, sustained bullet injuries in his chest as three rounds were fired at him on October 11 on the occasion of Dussehra.

The slain NCP leader, who was believed to be a close friend of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Now, an NCP worker revealed Baba Siddique’s last words to one of his party workers who was with the politician while they drove him to the hospital.

“Three party members ran inside the office to call for help. A karyakarta, who had worked with Baba Siddique for 28 years, held him while they rushed him to the car with the police officer,” the worker said.

“Baba Siddique told him, ‘The bullets hit me… I won’t survive… I will die.’ As they drove him to Lilavati Hospital, Siddique collapsed after passing the Kherwadi signal in Bandra. When they reached the reclamation, he tightly held the worker’s hand and passed away,” he added.

Mumbai police said that as many as three suspects carried out the assassination plot of the NCP leader.

Siddique was hit twice in the chest as he left the office with his party workers, they added.

While Gurmail Baljit Singh and Dharm Rajesh Kashyap were arrested on the day of shooting, Shiv Kumar Gautam, who fired shots at the NCP leader, escaped the scene and remains at large.

Pravin Lonkar, a ‘co-conspirator’ of Baba Siddique’s murder, was arrested from Pune on October 13, as per reports while Harishkumar Balakram was arrested a day earlier from Uttar Pradesh and was charged with conspiracy, providing money and logistical support to the shooters.