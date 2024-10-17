Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan breaks silence on father’s killing

Slain NCP leader Baba Siddique’s son Zeeshan Siddique broke his silence after his father was shot dead in Mumbai last week.

Siddique, famous for hosting Iftar dinners every year, sustained bullet injuries in his chest as three rounds were fired at him on October 12 on the occasion of Dussehra.

The slain NCP leader, who was believed to be a close friend of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Baba Siddique’s friendship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was a well-known and much-admired aspect of his life. The two shared a bond that transcended their respective fields, and their camaraderie was often seen as a testament to the power of friendship.

His son Zeeshan has now addressed his family’s condition following the politician’s tragic death, an Indian media outlet reported.

Read more: Baba Siddique: A Life Cut Short

“My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people. Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain,” he wrote in a post on X.

Zeeshan maintained that his family seeks justice after Baba Siddique’s killing. “I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE!”

It is noteworthy here that as many as three suspects carried out the assassination plot of the NCP leader.

Baba Siddique was hit twice in the chest as he left the office with his party workers, as per Mumbai police.

While Gurmail Baljit Singh and Dharm Rajesh Kashyap were arrested on the day of shooting, Shiv Kumar Gautam, who fired shots at the NCP leader, escaped the scene and remains at large.

Pravin Lonkar, a ‘co-conspirator’ of Baba Siddique’s murder, was arrested from Pune on October 13, as per reports while Harishkumar Balakram was arrested from Uttar Pradesh.