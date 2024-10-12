Baba Siddiqui: NCP leader shot dead in India

India’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddiqui was shot dead in Mumbai’s Bandra on Saturday, local media reported.

Baba Siddique, famous for hosting Iftar dinners every year, sustained bullet injuries in his chest as three rounds were fired. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shindem also confirmed Baba Siddique’s death quoting the police. Baba Siddique was attacked by unidentified people outside his son’s office in Bandra and rushed to Lilavati Hospital.

“Two to three rounds were fired. Further probe is underway as teams have rushed to the area,” a police official said. The investigating agencies are yet to confirm the actual reason behind the assassination.

He had recently joined the NCP from the Indian National Congress.

Baba Siddique, 65, was a prominent Muslim political figure in Maharashtra who held positions as minister for Labor, FDA, and Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies.

He was more well-known for his socialite persona and lavish annual iftar parties than for his political career.