Baba Vanga’s 2026 World War III prediction sparks global buzz

As 2026 begins against a backdrop of mounting geopolitical strain, renewed attention has turned to Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga, who is widely credited by followers with predicting a year marked by “war and destruction.”

Often dubbed the “Nostradamus of the Balkans,” Vanga — born Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova in 1911 in what is now North Macedonia — is said by admirers to have foretold major historical events, including the September 11 attacks, the death of Princess Diana, and China’s rise as a global power. She died in 1996 at the age of 85.

According to a report cited by the New York Post, Vanga allegedly predicted the outbreak of World War III in 2026, as well as humanity’s first contact with extraterrestrial life. Nearly three decades after her death, such claims continue to circulate widely online, despite lacking verifiable documentation.

Supporters believe Vanga’s clairvoyant abilities began after she lost her sight at the age of 12 during a violent storm.

Despite having no formal education, she became a prominent figure in Bulgaria and neighbouring regions, offering guidance on both personal and global matters until her death. Followers claim her predictions extended centuries into the future, reportedly as far as the year 5079.

Interest in her alleged 2026 warning has surged on social media platforms, where users are linking it to contemporary geopolitical flashpoints.

These include renewed instability in Latin America, unrest in the Middle East, maritime security incidents, and broader concerns over great-power rivalry.

Online speculation has also drawn on recent developments such as heightened international tensions involving Venezuela following reports surrounding President Nicolás Maduro, ongoing protests in Iran, and debates over strategic interests in regions such as Greenland and parts of South America.

Analysts note that such events, amplified through social media, often fuel apocalyptic narratives during periods of global uncertainty.

Viral prophecy meets modern anxiety

Across TikTok, X and YouTube, Vanga’s alleged World War III prediction is trending alongside real-world headlines, frequently blending conspiracy theories with selective interpretations of current affairs.

Claims attributed to Vanga for 2026 include:

Large-scale natural disasters, including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and extreme climate events

The outbreak of a global conflict involving major powers

Severe economic disruption linked to war in Europe

While such predictions resonate during times of instability, historians and sceptics caution that many of Vanga’s prophecies are retrospective interpretations or later attributions rather than documented forecasts.

A mixed prophetic record

Followers credit Vanga with accurately predicting events such as the 9/11 attacks, the sinking of the Russian submarine Kursk, Barack Obama’s election as US president, and the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. However, critics point to notable alleged misses, including earlier claims that World War III would begin in 2010 and that extraterrestrials would appear during a major sporting event in 2025.

Her purported long-term timeline extends far into the future, featuring dramatic scenarios ranging from drastic polar ice melt to interplanetary wars and the eventual end of the world in 5079.

Despite the lack of primary sources, Baba Vanga remains a powerful cultural symbol. Analysts suggest her enduring appeal lies less in prophetic accuracy and more in humanity’s enduring fascination with uncertainty, fear, and the desire to find meaning in turbulent times.