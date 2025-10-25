Babar and Co. gets green light for BBL 15

Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Todd Greenberg has confirmed that Pakistan players have been cleared to participate in the upcoming 15th season of the Big Bash League (BBL), following the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to grant No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

The development comes after weeks of uncertainty surrounding the participation of Pakistani cricketers in overseas leagues.

The PCB had earlier announced a temporary halt on issuing NOCs for foreign T20 tournaments, sparking concerns over the availability of several star players contracted by BBL franchises.

However, Greenberg confirmed on Saturday that the matter has now been resolved, with all Pakistani players set to arrive as scheduled for the tournament.

“They’ll all be playing, they’ve all been cleared to play, which we’re really excited about because we’ve got some great Pakistan players in the BBL. We’re looking forward to seeing them here this summer,” Greenberg stated.

The confirmation ends speculation that had been circulating since PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed issued a directive last month to withhold NOCs for overseas leagues.

Earlier this week, sources within the PCB hinted that the restriction had been lifted, and Greenberg’s remarks now make it official.

BBL 15 will witness a strong Pakistani presence, with some of the country’s biggest names set to feature across franchises.

Babar Azam will turn out for the Sydney Sixers, Shaheen Shah Afridi for Brisbane Heat, Hasan Ali for Adelaide Strikers, Mohammad Rizwan for Melbourne Renegades, Haris Rauf for Melbourne Stars, and Shadab Khan for Sydney Thunder.

The star-studded season will kick off on December 14, 2025, with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers at Perth Stadium.

The tournament will run until January 25, 2026, featuring 44 matches in total.