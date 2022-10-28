Babar Awan says PTI ready for talks on fresh elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Babar Awan on Friday said that they are ready for talks with the government on fresh elections in the country, ARY News reported.

Talking to the media in Islamabad, Babar Awan said PTI is all set to start Azadi Long March today. The protest will be within the limits of law of the land against the incumbent government, he added.

The PTI leader said Imran Khan is the popular leader of Pakistan and they are ready to hold talks with the government on the one-point agenda of fresh elections.

Commenting on the funeral of senior journalist and former anchorperson ARY News, Arshad Sharif, Babar Awan said the participation of masses in huge numbers in the last rites of the journalist has shown that they have broken the shackles of fear.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will kick start his long march against the government from Liberty Chowk in Lahore today.

It may be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised the complete schedule of the Imran Khan-led long march to be started on Friday (today) from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

The proposed schedule of PTI’s long march was completed by the party leaders. Imran Khan will stay in the Punjab capital till Friday.

