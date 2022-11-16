Babar Awan seeks exclusion of his name from contempt proceedings

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan has filed plea in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking the exclusion of his name from the contempt proceedings, ARY News reported.

Babar Awan in his reply submitted in the plea seeking contempt proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan over violation of May 25 order wherein PTI’s long march was restricted from entering D-Chowk, Islamabad.

The PTI leader in his reply in the SC said he is assisting the courts for the last 40 years. Babar Awan said on the verbal directions from the PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, he assured the court about sticking to the directions of the court on the May 25 protest.

I have not deceived the SC intentionally or unintentionally, Babar Awan’s reply said and added he assisted the court with ‘good intention.’

The former SAPM held the federal government responsible for not holding talks with the PTI as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan submitted his response to the Supreme Court (SC) in a contempt case.

In his reply, the former prime minister said he was unaware of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s response on his behalf and sought time till November 3 for submission of a detailed response.

I respect the judiciary but am unaware of the assurance given by the PTI leadership on my behalf to the court, Khan said in his response.

It may be noted that the incumbent government moved the SC against Imran Khan for violating the SC’s direction regarding his earlier sit-in in Islamabad.

