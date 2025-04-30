Babar Azam addresses T20 future amid dismal PSL 10 outing

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam has addressed his future in the Pakistan T20 side amid his struggle in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The former Pakistan captain received severe backlash over his dismal outing for the side in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Subsequently, he, along with wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan, was excluded from the Pakistan T20 squad for the New Zealand series.

The two senior players, however, were part of the Pakistan ODI squad for the New Zealand tour.

Babar Azam, currently leading Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 10, received renewed scrutiny due to his disappointing batting numbers in the ongoing tournament.

Speculations about his place in Pakistan’s T20 side grew after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule for the upcoming five-match T20I home series against Bangladesh.

The former Pakistan captain has now left it to the selectors to answer about his place in the national T20 side.

“Only the selectors and coaches can answer what they’re thinking about my T20 career. My job is to perform—whether it’s in T20s, ODIs, or Tests. Selection is not in my control,” he said during an interview with a private TV channel.

Babar Azam, however, expressed his resolve to improve his batting and play winning knocks for his side.

“As long as Allah wills, I will continue to play. We were informed that we were being rested from T20s—now let’s see what they decide,” he added.

It is worth noting here that Peshawar Zalmi sit fifth in the PSL 10 points table with four points and a negative NRR of -0.847.