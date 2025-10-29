Babar Azam bags unwanted record

Top-order batter Babar Azam has equalled former captain Shahid Afridi’s unwanted record for the most ducks in T20Is for Pakistan during the first T20I against South Africa.

On his return to the limited-overs side after a year here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Babar could not extend his stay at the crease and was caught without scoring.

After being dismissed for nought, the right-hander moved up the list of Pakistani batters with the most ducks in T20Is.

Currently, Umar Akmal is at the top of the list with batters who have recorded the most ducks, while Saim Ayub is in second spot.

Most Ducks for Pakistan in T20I Cricket:

Umar Akmal: 10

Saim Ayub: 9

Babar Azam: 8

Shahid Afridi: 8

Kamran Akmal: 7

Mohammad Hafeez: 7

For context, South Africa defeated Pakistan by 55 runs in the opening T20I of the three-match series.

Batting first, the visitors posted a strong total of 194-9 in 20 overs, led by Reeza Hendricks’ impressive 60 off 40 balls.

Quinton de Kock (23) and Tony de Zorzi (33) provided quick runs at the top, while Mohammad Nawaz was the pick of Pakistan’s bowlers with three wickets, helping to slow South Africa’s scoring in the middle overs.

In reply, Pakistan’s chase never took off as they were bowled out for 139 in 18.1 overs.

Despite a decent 31-run start from Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan, the home side collapsed after early breakthroughs from South Africa. Babar Azam fell for a duck on his return, and wickets tumbled regularly thereafter. Saim Ayub was the only notable contributor with 37 off 28 balls.

Corbin Bosch starred with the ball for South Africa, claiming four wickets, while George Linde added three to seal a comfortable win.

With this victory, South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the T20I series. The next T20I fixture is scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Friday, October 31