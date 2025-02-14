Babar Azam becomes joint-fastest batter to 6,000 ODI runs

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam has joined legendary batter Hashim Amla to become the joint-fastest to 6,000 ODI runs.

The former Pakistan captain achieved the milestone in the PAK vs NZ tri-nation series final in Karachi.

Babar Azam completed his 6,000 ODI runs in 123 innings, the same number of innings Hashim Amla took to reach the milestone.

Star India batter Virat Kohli sits at the second spot on the list, having completed his 6,000 ODI runs in 138 innings.

While Babar Azam etched his name in history, his stay at the crease during the PAK vs NZ game proved to be a short one and he was dismissed after scoring 29 off 34 balls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

The former Pakistan captain has been promoted up the order in the tri-nation series after opening batter Saim Ayub was ruled out of the series and the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Read more: Babar Azam urges fans to stop calling him “King Shing”

Babar Azam opened the inning for Pakistan in the PAK vs NZ tri-series opener on February 8. However, he managed to score just 10 off 23 balls.

In the South Africa game, the former Pakistan captain was dismissed on 23 off 19 deliveries.

It is to be noted here that the right-handed batter retained his position as the number one batter in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings, with 786 rating points.

Babar Azam holds a narrow lead over India’s Shubman Gill (781) and Rohit Sharma (773) following a dip in his rating from his career-best 898 in 2022.

The former Pakistan captain had also been included in ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year for 2024 as the only Pakistani player.

Led by Rohit Sharma, who captained the Indian side which lifted the T20I World Cup 2024 trophy, the team has as many as four Indian cricketers.