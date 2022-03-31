Babar Azam breaks three records with his 114 against Australia

Lahore: Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam, with his 114 in the 2nd ODI against Australia on Thursday broke 3 records, ARY News reported.

Pakistan beat Australia in the 2nd ODI by 6 wickets, chasing a record-breaking 349 runs.

Imam-ul-Haq and Babr Azam starred in the chase with their tons.

Babar Azam with his 15th ODI ton became the Pakistan captain with the most ODI hundreds. This was Babar’s 4th century s captain of the team.

The record was previously held by Azhar Ali who scored 3 ODI hundreds while captaining Pakistan, followed by Shahid Afridi and Inzamam-ul-Haq, who scored 2 tons as captains.

Most Hundreds as Captain for Pakistan in ODIs: 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐫 𝐀𝐳𝐚𝐦 𝟒

Azhar Ali 3

Inzamam-ul-Haq 2

Shahid Afridi 2 #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/VKf4cS0LgQ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 31, 2022

Babar Azam, with his amazing ton against the Aussies, also became the fastest batter to score 15 ODI hundreds.

The right-hander took only 83 ODI innings to get to 15 ODI centuries. South Africa’s Hashim Amla is second on the list with 86 innings, while Indian legend Virat Kohli took 106 innings to reach 15 ODI tons.

King Babar just keeps on breaking records 👑 He continues to boss bowlers with his classy strokeplay 💫#PAKvAUS #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/WsL55ojseJ — CricWick (@CricWick) March 31, 2022

Babar also registered the highest score against Australia by any Pakistan Skipper.

The record was previously held by Imran Khan, who played an inning of 82 runs against Australia in 1990.

Babar Azam registers the highest score by a Pakistan captain vs Australia in ODIs. #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/PubSY7jpcv — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 31, 2022

