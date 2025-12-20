Babar Azam closes in on major T20 record

Pakistan batting star Babar Azam has put himself within touching distance of a major T20 landmark during the Big Bash League (BBL) 15, as he edges closer to breaking a long-standing record held by West Indies great Chris Gayle.

Representing Sydney Sixers in his maiden BBL campaign, Babar endured a quiet start to the tournament, managing just 11 runs across his first two appearances.

However, the right-hander rediscovered his touch in the high-voltage Sydney derby against Thunder on Saturday, producing a composed and timely knock that underlined his class.

After a cautious beginning, Babar settled in and brought up his maiden BBL half-century off 38 deliveries.

He was eventually dismissed in the 18th over while attempting to take on Reece Topley, walking back with a well-crafted 58 from 42 balls, an innings decorated with five fours and two sixes.

The half-century marked Babar’s 107th score of 50 or more in T20 cricket, achieved in 331 innings. He is currently fourth on the all-time list for most 50-plus scores in the shortest format.

Australia’s David Warner leads the standings with 121 such scores, followed by India’s Virat Kohli on 114, while Gayle sits third with 110.

With four more 50-plus scores, Babar Azam will surpass Gayle’s record, and the numbers suggest the milestone is well within reach.

Sydney Sixers still have at least seven group-stage matches remaining in BBL 15, with further opportunities likely should they progress to the playoffs.

Babar’s return to form also played a decisive role in the derby clash. He shared a match-defining 140-run second-wicket partnership with Josh Philippe, lifting the Sixers to a formidable 198 for five against their arch-rivals.