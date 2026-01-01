Babar Azam equals Jos Buttler’s T20 record

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam etched his name alongside former England captain Jos Buttler in the record books after producing a decisive knock during the Big Bash League (BBL) 15 encounter at Docklands Stadium on Thursday.

Representing Sydney Sixers against Melbourne Renegades, Babar anchored the chase with a composed unbeaten 58 off 46 deliveries, an innings laced with four boundaries and a six.

The knock not only guided the Sixers to a six-wicket win but also marked Babar’s 97th half-century in T20 cricket.

With that effort, the former Pakistan skipper drew level with Buttler for the joint third-most fifties in the history of the shortest format.

Notably, Babar reached the milestone in just his 333rd T20 appearance, scoring 11 centuries along the way, while Buttler took 476 matches to get the same tally, with eight hundreds.

The all-time record for most T20 half-centuries remains with Australian great David Warner, who has amassed 113 fifties, followed by India’s Virat Kohli with 105.

Most T20 fifties:

David Warner – 113

Virat Kohli – 105

Babar Azam – 97

Jos Buttler – 97

Alex Hales – 92

Babar’s latest innings also took his overall tally of 50-plus scores in T20 cricket to 108, comprising 97 half-centuries and 11 hundreds.

He is currently fourth on the all-time list for most 50+ scores in the format, behind Warner (121), Kohli (114) and Chris Gayle (110).

Babar’s knock proved the difference as Sydney Sixers sealed their second win of the BBL 15 campaign, climbing to fifth on the points table.

Melbourne Renegades, meanwhile, remain seventh with just one victory, sitting above only Sydney Thunder.