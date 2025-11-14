Babar Azam equals Saeed Anwar’s record

Pakistan batting maestro Babar Azam finally ended his century drought in international cricket as he reached three figures against Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The right-hander notched up his long-awaited 32nd international century.

The former World number one ODI batter brought up the much-anticipated century off 115 balls when he pulled Pramod Madushan for a single.

Babar scored 20 half-centuries across formats during the drought, but was unable to breach the 100-run barrier.

Babar last scored an international century against Nepal during the ACC Asia Cup, which was played in ODI format, back in August 2023.

He scored an impressive 151 runs off just 131 balls, featuring 18 boundaries, including four soaring sixes.

Since that knock, however, Babar has experienced a notable dip in form. Over the past 15 months, he has struggled to reach the three-figure mark across all three formats of the game.

In the first ODI of the ongoing home series against Sri Lanka earlier this week, Babar showed glimpses of brilliance until Wanindu Hasaranga cleaned him up with a googly.

However, his 84th international innings since his last international century turned out to be a lucky charm for him as he finally reached the milestone after a wait of 807 days.

With this hundred, he also equaled Saeed Anwar’s record for most ODI centuries for Pakistan. Anwar scored 20 centuries in 247 ODIs.