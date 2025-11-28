Babar Azam eyes long-awaited World Cup glory  

Ace batter Babar Azam has set his sights on lifting a World Cup trophy for Pakistan, stating that he is working hard on his fitness and game to achieve the long-awaited feat.

Babar Azam has become a prolific batter for Pakistan over the past decade and has 32 international centuries to his name, the fourth-most by any Pakistani batter.

However, he is yet to lift a trophy for his team despite being on the brink of doing so under his leadership. He captained Pakistan to the ICC T20 World Cup final in 2022 against England, which they eventually lost by five wickets.

The last time Pakistan lifted the World Cup trophy was back in 2009, under the leadership of Younis Khan.

In a candid conversation with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on ‘The Switch’ , Babar shed light on various aspects of his cricketing career.

Asked about his goals in the next five years, he replied that his biggest dream is to win an ICC trophy.

“We want to win an ICC trophy. We reached the finals of the T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup, but we lost,” he said.

“That’s why I’m working hard — on my fitness and everything,” he said.

Babar Azam also spoke about the expectations and the pressure he faces as Pakistan’s premier batter.

“I’m [also] a human being. Sometimes you [make] mistakes. “The main thing is the focus. I stop listening to anyone. I talk to myself, to my coaches,” he said on coping with mental challenges while batting.

During the discussion, the right-hander also revealed his favorite batter and his early memories of watching AB De Villiers bat.

“Yes, he is my all-time favorite. AB is your all-time? KP asked, “Am I second or third?”

“No, sixth,” said Babar Azam in a light-hearted manner.

The 31-year-old talked about how the batting maestro inspired him from childhood, and about his early memories of the South Africa tour of Pakistan in 2007.

“He inspired me. When I was younger, I [tried] to copy him. Like his stance — he’s sideways, you know, starting he’s like he’s looking like that, ” said Babar while imitating AB de Villiers.

“In 2007 or maybe 2006, I was a ball picker in the stadium. [It was the] Pakistan–South Africa match. So during the Test match, I saw AB for the first time. I just… I just… You stopped and stared. Oh, my idol is here,” he concluded.