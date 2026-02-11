Kamran Akmal backs Babar Azam at no. 4, questions raised over Usman Khan’s role

KARACHI: Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has backed Babar Azam to continue batting at number four, urging the team management to avoid experimenting with the order ahead of key fixtures specially against India on Sunday.

Speaking on ARY News’ program Har Lamha Purjosh, Akmal said frequent changes to the batting line-up could prove counterproductive. He noted that although Babar struggled early in his innings, he eventually settled and played well.

Akmal also insisted that Salman Ali Agha should be retained at number three, warning that constant reshuffling could dent the batter’s confidence.

He added that Babar’s return to form has come at an important time ahead of the much-anticipated clash with India, but stressed that consistency will be crucial from 15 February onwards. After a slow start, Babar Azam found his rhythm and scored 46 runs in the match against USA on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, ARY News sports anchor Najib Al-Husnain raised questions over Usman Khan’s role in the side.

“He is an average wicketkeeper. If Usman Khan is regarded as a strong player of spin, what was the logic behind sending him in at number eight in the last match?” he asked, calling for greater clarity from the team management regarding the player’s defined role.