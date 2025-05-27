Former Pakistan coach backs Babar Azam amid T20 squad omission

Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has backed star batter Babar Azam amid his omission from the T20I squad alongside Mohammad Rizwan.

The two former captains were excluded from the Pakistan squad for a five-match T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year.

At the time, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee said that the decision to rest ‘senior players’ was made to give young talent an opportunity.

Both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have also been omitted from the Pakistan squad for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.

Reacting to their exclusion, former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur maintained that he would never drop Babar Azam out of his playing XI.

“It’s an interesting one. I would always have Babar Azam in the team. I think he’s a wonderful player. I’m not sure what’s happened over the past couple of years, but the Babar I know is absolute class,” he said in an interview with a foreign media outlet.

Mickey Arthur also threw his weight behind Mohammad Rizwan for his skillset, especially behind the stumps.

“If Rizwan is your best wicketkeeper, then he has a role to play. He can adapt his game to fit wherever the team needs him. It’s about making the most of his abilities,” he said.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to face off on Wednesday, May 28, in the first game of the three-match T20I series.

The second T20I will be held on Friday, May 30, while the third and final PAK vs BAN game of the series is scheduled on June 1.