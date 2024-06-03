Babar Azam gives Azam Khan new nickname in viral video

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam came up with a new nickname for Azam Khan in a video that has gone viral on social media.

During a practice session ahead of their game against the United State (US) on June 6 in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, the Men in Green went through intense prepping session at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

A viral video of the practice session is making rounds on social media where Babar Azam is heard playfully calling Azam Khan a ‘Genda’.

Azam can be heard saying, “ay genda nai siddha hoya,” while pointing towards Khan after he missed a throw during the session.

It is pertinent to mention that the star batter and Pakistan skipper is widely known for coming up with nicknames for his teammates.

However, the nickname triggered a debate on social media as some called it a normal banter while others criticised Babar Azam for body-shaming Azam Khan.

Azam Khan has been severely criticised for his poor form during the last couple of series where he failed to make a mark.

In the recently concluded T20I series against England, he scored just 11 runs in the two matches that he played.

His performance behind the wickets was also criticised after he dropped a couple of easy catches.

Meanwhile, several including a few former cricketers questioned Azam’s place in the Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup 2024 due to his poor form while others suggested that the batter was out of shape and did not meet the required fitness level to represent Pakistan at the international level.