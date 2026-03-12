LHC grants relief to Babar Azam in harassment case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has set aside a sessions court order directing the registration of a case against Pakistan’s ace cricketer Babar Azam over allegations of sexual harassment, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Justice Asjad Gharal heard the petition filed by Babar Azam and annulled the order of the additional sessions judge that had directed police to register an FIR against the cricketer.

During the hearing, lawyers representing the federal government, the Punjab government, and the complainant woman, Hamiza Mukhtar, appeared before the court.

Counsel for Babar Azam, Barrister Haris Azmat, argued that the complainant had filed an unfounded application in 2018. He contended that the woman later demanded money from the cricketer and, when the demand was not met, filed a petition in the sessions court accusing him of sexual harassment.

The lawyer further submitted that the additional sessions judge had ordered the registration of a criminal case against Babar Azam without fulfilling the legal requirements.

He requested the high court to declare the sessions court’s order unlawful.

After hearing the arguments, the Lahore High Court accepted Azam’s petition and declared the sessions court’s order to register a case against the cricketer null and void.

Read More: Stats Reveal Babar Azam’s T20 World Cups Struggles