Babar Azam likely to be removed as white-ball captain

Prolific batter Babar Azam is likely to be removed as white-ball captain of Pakistan cricket team, ARY News reported citing sources.

As per details, the meeting between Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee Zaka Ashraf and Babar Azam is scheduled today (November 11).

Sources revealed that the star batter will be asked to resign as skipper of Pakistan’s ODI and T20 teams.

The left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is likely to replace Babar Azam as a skipper in the T20s meanwhile Shah Masood is a strong candidate for Pakistan’s test side on the Australia tour.

Furthermore, the final decision will be made after Zaka Ashraf and Babar Azam’s meeting however a separate meeting of the management committee will also be held, sources added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babar Azam (@babarazam)

Babar Azam’s leadership skills and performance have been criticized by former cricketers, experts and fans since Asia Cup 2023. The criticism over his laidback approach, poor bowling selection and field settings got intense after the team was sent packing from the group stage of the ongoing 50-over tournament.

He has been suggested to step down as captain and focus on his individual performance.

Related – New captain’s appointment on table as PCB chief calls meeting