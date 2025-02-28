Ex-cricketers call for exclusion of Babar Azam, Rizwan, Shaheen from THIS format

Former Pakistani cricketers have demanded that Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi be excluded from the T20I squad, arguing that they no longer fit the format.

Talking on ARY News’ program Har Lamha Purjosh, former Test cricketer Basit Ali stated that Babar Azam, captain Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi do not deserve a place in the T20I squad.

He noted that Rizwan at least acknowledged his failures in front of the nation after the Champions Trophy 2025 debacle.

Basit Ali criticised the focus on bilateral series performances, emphasizing that global cricket assesses teams based on ICC events rather than domestic encounters.

He further pointed out that since 1988, there have been promises of long-term planning, yet selections often seem to be influenced by ‘favoritism’ rather than strategy.

Ex-Pakistan wicket-keeper, Kamran Akmal also supported the idea, stating that Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi should be limited to Test and ODI cricket.

He suggested that they could play in the ODI team against stronger opponents, but fresh talent should be introduced for T20 cricket.

Akmal highlighted England’s approach with Joe Root, bringing him in only for ICC events. He stressed the need for Pakistan to adopt a similar strategy, integrating new players into the squad.

He further suggested that Babar Azam’s record-breaking potential should be utilized in Test and ODI formats, while T20 opportunities should be given to emerging domestic performers.