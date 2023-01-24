Babar Azam named captain of ICC ODI team of the year

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam has been named captain of the ICC ODI Team of the year 2022.

The run-machine Babar finished 2022 with 679 runs at a stunning average of 84.87.

“The ICC Team of the Year recognises 11 outstanding individuals who have impressed one and all – be it with the bat, the ball or their all-around exploits in a calendar year, said cricket’s governing body in a media release.

Two Australians Travis Head, Adam Zampa, two West Indians Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, two Indians Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj, two from New Zealand Tom Latham, Trent Boult and one player each from Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, Mehidy Hasan Mirza and Sikandar Raza respectively, were also named in the team.

“Pakistan captain Babar Azam once again showed his prowess in the 50-over format, displaying once again why he has ruled the roost at the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings since July 2021.” read ICC’s statement.

“It was a memorable year for Babar as captain of the Pakistan ODI team, winning three series out of three. Pakistan were unstoppable in the ODI format, losing just one match (against Australia) out of nine. His leadership skills means that he leads the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year for 2022.”

ICC ODI Men’s Team of the Year 2022

Babar Azam (C) (Pakistan)

Travis Head ( Australia)

Shai Hope ( West Indies)

Shreyas Iyer (India)

Tom Latham (WK) ( New Zealand)

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe)

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangldesh)

Alzarri Joseph ( West Indies)

Mohammed Siraj (India)

Trent Boult (New Zealand)

Adam Zampa (Australia)

