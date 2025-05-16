Two Indians named as Babar Azam picks his T20I World XI

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam has named his favourite T20I World XI, including two Indian players and one from Afghanistan.

During a recent interview just ahead of the PSL 10 resumption, the former Pakistan captain was asked to pick his dream T20I World XI.

The host restricted Babar Azam from picking more than two players from a single country.

To the surprise of all, the former Pakistan captain picked two Indian players in the team, however, he snubbed Virat Kohli from the combination.

For the opening slots, Babar Azam picked Indian batter Rohit Sharma and Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan.

He named dynamic left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman as his No. 3, while Suryakumar Yadav at the No. 4 position.

For the No. 5 spot, Babar Azam picked England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler.

He was followed by South Africa’s hard-hitting batter David Miller and all-rounder Marco Jansen, who are known for their destructive batting in the last phase of the innings.

The former Pakistan captain picked Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan as the spin option in his T20I World XI.

The pace attack in his dream team included Australia’s Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, along with England seamer Mark Wood.

Babar Azam’s T20I World XI:

Rohit Sharma (India), Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan), Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan), Suryakumar Yadav (India), Jos Buttler (England), David Miller (South Africa), Marco Jansen (South Africa) Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Pat Cummins (Australia), Mitchell Starc (Australia), and Mark Wood (England).