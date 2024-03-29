Babar Azam to be reappointed as Pakistan captain: sources

KARACHI: Star batsman, Babar Azam, is set to be reappointed as Pakistan captain ahead of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand on home soil, ARY News reported on Friday, citing well informed sources.

Sources close to the development revealed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally taken the decision to reappoint Babar Azam as captain of the team who had resigned the captaincy from all formats in November after the ICC World Cup 2023.

Following a recommendation from the selection committee, the decision to reinstate Azam as captain was finalized. Meanwhile, Shaheen contemplated resigning as T20I captain in response to this development.

However, sources close to the pacer advised him from doing so, emphasizing that the appointment of the captain is solely the prerogative of the cricket board. They advised Shaheen to accept whatever decision the PCB makes.

It must be noted that Shaheen replaced Azam as skipper in T20I cricket and Shan Masood in Tests last year.

However, sources claimed that the Babar Azam will once again enter the field as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team in the T20 home series against New Zealand next month, which is expected to be announced soon.