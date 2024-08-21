Babar Azam registers unwanted record in Test cricket

Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam registered an unwanted record during the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The right-handed batter registered his first duck on home soil on the opening day of the first Test.

Babar Azam was sent back to the dressing room on a two-ball duck after he faltered on a length delivery around his legs off Shoriful Islam.

His dismissal left Pakistan reeling at 16/3, however, Saim Ayub and vice-captain Saud Shakeel added 98 runs for the fourth wicket before the opening batter was dismissed after an inning of 56 off 98 deliveries.

It is pertinent to mention that Shoriful Islam had, before the start of the series, expressed his wish to dismiss Babar Azam and termed him as a “dream wicket”.

“Babar is a tough challenge for Bangladesh. So, we have to take his wicket quickly. He is also my dream wicket. I will be very happy if I can get his wicket. I played with him last year in the CPL. He is a very good person,” the Bangladesh pacer had said.

In his 24 innings across 14 home Tests, Babar never got out before disturbing the scoreboard, however, he was dismissed for a two-ball duck on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh, the first ever for the star batter.

The last time Babar Azam fell for a duck in a Test match was three years ago while he has been dismissed for a duck eight times in the longest format with seven of them coming in away matches.

Meanwhile, Saud Shakeel hit an unbeaten half-century as Pakistan amassed 158/4 before the bad light forced early stumps on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Shakeel and wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan, unbeaten on 57 and 24 respectively, will now resume Pakistan’s first innings on the second day.