Babar Azam returns home after T20 World Cup 2024 poor show

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam on Tuesday returned home from New York after a poor show of Green Shirts in the T20 World Cup 2024.

After Green Shirts were knocked out of the T20 World Cup at Group stages, Babar Azam and other players extended their stay in the US with their families.

Babar Azam landed at Lahore airport from New York via Dubai. Pakistan’s white ball cricket team captain is expected to meet Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in a few days, sources say.

In the meeting, they will discuss the team’s underperformance in the T20 World Cup and its reasons, sources say.

On 17 June, the skipper opened up on the captaincy and disappointing T20 World Cup 2024 campaign of the Pakistani team.

Addressing a post-match press conference, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said the team’s batting let them down at the Twenty20 World Cup and apologized to fans for failing to reach the Super Eight stage.

Pakistan fell to the tournament’s biggest upset when the United States, a tier-two member of the game, beat the 2009 champions via Super Over. Defeat by arch-rivals India then left Babar’s side with a mountain to climb to advance.