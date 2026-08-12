Babar Azam returns to top ten in ICC Test Rankings

Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam has returned to the top 10 of the ICC Test batting rankings following his impressive performances during the two-match series against West Indies.

Babar climbed five places to reach 10th in the latest rankings update on Wednesday, marking his first appearance inside the top 10 since September 2024.

The Pakistan captain played a crucial role in the team’s campaign in the Caribbean, particularly in the second Test at Queen’s Park Oval, where Pakistan secured an eight-wicket victory to end a more than three-year wait for an away Test win.

Babar scored 88 in Pakistan’s first innings before remaining unbeaten on 24 in the second innings as the visitors chased down a modest target to level the series 1-1. He had earlier made 23 and an unbeaten 58 in the opening Test, which Pakistan lost by 90 runs.

The 31-year-old’s return to the top 10 comes after almost two years outside the elite group, with his latest rise reflecting his improved form since returning as Pakistan’s Test captain.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Shafique made an even bigger jump in the batting rankings after producing one of the standout performances of the series.

The Pakistan No. 3, who returned to the Test side for the first time since October 2025, scored an unbeaten 160 in the second Test, helping Pakistan secure a 43-run first-innings lead. Shafique climbed 25 places to reach 32nd in the Test batting rankings.

Among Pakistan’s bowlers, Sajid Khan was the biggest mover. The off-spinner climbed five places to 30th in the Test bowling rankings following his impressive performances in the Caribbean.

Sajid also moved five places to 32nd in the Test all-rounders’ rankings.

Australia’s Travis Head retained the top position in the Test batting rankings, while India’s Jasprit Bumrah remained the world’s No. 1 Test bowler.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continued to occupy the top spot in the Test all-rounders’ rankings.