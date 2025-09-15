Babar Azam, Rizwan’s inclusion is must to ‘save' Pakistan cricket: Astrologist Agha Bahishti

Astrologist Agha Bahishti has stirred debate by asserting that Pakistan cricket cannot thrive without the presence of star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the national side.

Speaking in ARY News’ special transmission during Pakistan-India Asia Cup 2025 clash, Bahishti argued that both players, with their proven consistency and records, remain far superior options compared to Salman Ali Agha and Faheem Ashraf, who currently feature in the squad.

“The player who has scored more than 4,000 runs in T20 internationals is not in the team. They fear his reputation,” Bahishti remarked in reference to former captain Babar Azam.

He went on to claim that sidelining seasoned campaigners like Babar and Rizwan undermines Pakistan’s chances in high-profile tournaments, adding that their experience is crucial to stabilizing the batting order and restoring confidence in the team.

It was an easy day at the office for India as they comprehensively defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in their second group match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Chasing a modest target of 128 runs, captain Suryakumar Yadav held his nerve following an early burst from Abhishek Sharma to see India through the winning line.

They chased the target in 15.5 overs with the captain leading from the front with an unbeaten 47 off 37. He was well supported by Sharma and Tilak Varma, who scored 31 each for India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. India scored 131-3.

For Pakistan, Saim Ayub took all three wickets in the game. He ended up with the figures of 3 for 35 from his four overs.

Earlier, Pakistan’s batting line-up crumbled against a clinical Indian attack, managing just 127 for 9 in 20 overs after electing to bat.