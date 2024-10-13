Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi likely to miss second Test against England

Babar Azam and left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi are likely to miss the second Test against England in Multan, ARY News reported

Following Pakistan’s crushing defeat in the first Test in Multan, there is a strong possibility that former captains Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi will be rested for the second Test.

Sources have indicated that the squad announcement for the second Test will be made after consultation with the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

The selection committee has already completed discussions with the captain and head coach, and the second Test between Pakistan and England is scheduled to begin on Tuesday in Multan.

Meanwhile, the continued failures of Pakistan’s Test team have placed captain Shan Masood’s leadership in jeopardy.

There are growing speculations that he may be replaced as captain after overseeing Pakistan’s sixth consecutive Test defeat, including several historically humiliating losses.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has restructured the selection committee. The new committee will not only strategize for the upcoming Test matches but also deliberate on changes in team leadership.

According to media reports, potential candidates to replace Shan Masood as captain include Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, and Salman Ali Agha, with ongoing discussions regarding the leadership change.