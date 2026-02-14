Babar Azam shares mindset ahead of Pakistan-India showdown

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has opened up about the pressure and emotions surrounding the much-anticipated clash against India, set to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Babar reflected on the unmatched intensity that defines a Pakistan-India encounter, describing it as a contest that extends far beyond the boundary ropes.

He noted that such fixtures carry enormous global attention and heightened expectations, making mental composure a decisive factor.

“A Pakistan-India match is always high intensity. The whole world and the fans are involved, and expectations naturally rise,” Babar said, highlighting the magnitude of the occasion.

Drawing on years of experience in high-pressure contests, the 31-year-old stressed the importance of staying calm and blocking out external noise.

According to him, handling emotions wisely can be the difference between success and failure, particularly for younger players experiencing the hype of the rivalry for the first time.

“We’ve learnt that the more we stay cool, relaxed, and don’t listen to what people say, the better it is. Youngsters often get excited, but if you remain tension-free and composed, it works in your favour,” he added.

Both sides head into the blockbuster clash unbeaten in the tournament so far.

Pakistan have secured wins over the Netherlands and the USA, while India have registered victories against the USA and Namibia, setting the stage for a high-stakes encounter between the arch-rivals.

Historically, India have dominated the T20I rivalry, winning 13 of the 16 meetings between the two teams, with Pakistan claiming three victories.

In T20 World Cup history, India hold a 6-1 advantage, with one match ending in a no result.