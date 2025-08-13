Babar Azam slips in ICC ODI ranking after West Indies series

Star batter Babar Azam suffered a drop in the latest ICC ODI ranking on the back of a disappointing outing in the three-match Pakistan vs West Indies series.

The former Pakistan captain, who was second on the list of top 10 batters in the ODIs, dropped to third place with 751 rating points.

India’s Rohit Sharma, who has not played an ODI game since the Champions Trophy 2025 final on March 9, surpassed him with 756 points.

The drop in Babar Azam’s ICC ranking comes following his horrible batting performance in the recently-concluded Pakistan vs West Indies series.

The former Pakistan captain managed to score just 56 runs across three matches at a dismal average of 18.66.

Babar Azam got off to a good start in the first game, and looked set to score a big inning. However, he fell to Gudakesh Motie after scoring 47 off 64 balls.

Read more: West Indies crush Pakistan by 202 runs to claim historic ODI series win

In the second game, the Pakistan batter was bowled out for a three-ball duck, while his inning in the third and final Pakistan vs West Indies game ended on nine off 23 balls.

Apart from Babar Azam, several Pakistan batters dropped in the latest ICC rankings.

Pakistan ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan fell one place, from 21st to 22nd with 602 points, while opening batter Saim Ayub slipped nine places to 46th.

A day earlier, Pakistan faced a crushing 202-run defeat against the West Indies after they were bowled out for 92 in the third and final ODI at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium.

The victory in the final ODI handed the hosts their first ODI series triumph over Pakistan in 34 years with a 2–1 result.