Babar Azam sparks injury concerns ahead of PSL 10

Star batter Babar Azam left Peshawar Zalmi fans concerned after he limped off the field during a practice session ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Reports said that the former Pakistan captain was struck on the foot by a ball during Zalmi’s training session in Islamabad.

A video, which went viral on social media, showed Babar Azam limping off the pitch towards the dressing room.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi have not released any official statement regarding Babar Azam’s injury as fans gear up for the PSL 10, set to commence on April 11.

Defending champions Islamabad United will take on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in the tournament opener.

The tournament will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi, with the final scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 18 May. A total of 34 matches will be played across 37 days in the PSL X.

It is worth noting here that Babar Azam, who leads Peshawar Zalmi in the tournament, was excluded from the Pakistan T20I squad for the recently concluded New Zealand white-ball tour.

The former Pakistan captain, however, was part of the ODI squad and represented the national side in the three-match series, which they lost 3-0 to New Zealand.