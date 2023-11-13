‘Babar Azam should resign as captain and focus on his batting’

Former cricketer Basit Ali made the news again by giving Pakistan captain Babar Azam a piece of advice following the side’s elimination from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s team were severely criticized for their inconsistent and lacklustre performances in the 50-over championships.

Former cricketers and a vast section of social media had called for Babar Azam’s resignation as coach and changes in the team.

Former batter Basit Ali has shared his insights on the batter’s captaincy and leadership skills. In the ARY News program ‘Har Lamhaa Purjosh‘, he said the Pakistan frontman should step down as captain to focus on his performances.

He called the Pakistan skipper a quality batter who can set numerous records.

Basit Ali suggested players that can be suitable Test and T20I captains. He said batter Shan Masood can lead the side in the longest format and pacer Shaheen Afridi in the shortest.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Ali thought otherwise. He stated that Babar Azam should remain as captain and should try to correct his mistake via planning and discussions.

The former batter showed confidence in Babar Azam learning from his mistakes and not repeating them.

