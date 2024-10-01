Babar Azam steps down as white-ball captain

Pakistan captain Babar Azam announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from the white-ball captaincy, saying that he wants to focus on his playing role and personal growth.

“Dear Fans, I’m sharing some news with you today. I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men’s cricket team, effective as of my notification to the PCB and Team Management last month,” the star batter said in a statement posted to Instagram.

While calling his role as the Pakistan captain a rewarding experience, Babar Azam maintained that the responsibility added a significant workload.

“I want to prioritise my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy,” the star batter wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babar Azam (@babarazam)

“By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth,” he added.

The right-handed batter showed gratitude to his fans for their support while resolving that he is excited to continue contributing to the team as a player.

It is to be noted here that Babar Azam stepped down from captaincy across all formats after Pakistan’s dismal performance in the ODI World Cup 2023.

While Shan Masood replaced him as the red-ball captain of Pakistan, the star batter was reappointed as the captain of the white-ball format ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.