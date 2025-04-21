WATCH: Babar survives close call on first ball of Zalmi innings

Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam survived a close call on the very first delivery he faced off Karachi Kings pacer Mir Hamza in their PSL 10 game on Monday.

The right-handed batter opened the inning alongside Saim Ayub after they were put to bat first in the 11th game of the ongoing tournament.

However, Babar Azam began the proceedings by completely missing the very first delivery he faced.

The Peshawar Zalmi captain attempted a forward defence on Karachi Kings pacer Mir Hamza’s length delivery that swung in sharply.

However, the star batter missed the length of the ball as it struck him on his front leg, triggering intense appeals from Karachi Kings players.

After taking a brief moment, the on-filed umpire declared him LBW out, leading the Peshawar Zalmi captain to review the decision.

Replays showed the ball going over the stumps, as Babar Azam survived a close call.

Pertinent to note here that the Peshawar Zalmi captain has been going through a rough patch in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Babar Azam scored a duck in the side’s opening game, followed by just one run against Islamabad United.

In the third game against Multan Sultans, the star batter scored just two runs.

Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitch Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, and Ali Raza.

Karachi Kings: Tim Seifert (wk), David Warner (c), James Vince, Saad Baig, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Aamer Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Mir Hamza.