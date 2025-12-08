Babar Azam terms PSL 'stepping stone' for young players

Pakistan ace batter Babar Azam credited the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for playing a pivotal role in shaping his cricketing career, stating that it serves as a launchpad for youngsters to develop into professional players.

Speaking during the PSL roadshow at Lord’s, Babar reflected on his journey in the league over the years, admitting that the tournament has played a pivotal role in uplifting his professional career.

“Journey has been really good, and also the experience. As a youngster, when I played [in the PSL], the only thing on my mind was that ‘I should learn from the top players as much as I can’,” he said

And, I shared dressing room with many big players, and it helped me a lot as a person and as a cricketer,” Babar continued.

The right-handed batter also talked about sharing the dressing room with cricketing giants and the learning experience from the game’s greats.

“I used to try to go and talk to established cricketers at that time like [Kumar] Sangakkara, Chris Gayle, [Andre] Russell, and Mahela Jayawardene.

To share dressing room with them, observe the way they talk and what they teach us, helped me a lot because they have a long journey behind them and plenty of experience,” Babar recalled.

He further said about his cricketing idol AB de Villiers, noting that, due to the PSL, he met him, and that the league now serves as a platform for youngsters.

“The main thing was that I met my idol because of the PSL, as he came to play in it. I asked him [a lot of things], and that was like a fan moment for me,” Babar shared.

“Means a lot. As a youngster, it was a platform for me. Now, as a senior player, having been through a long journey, I advise youngsters to take this as an opportunity, groom themselves as players, and learn as much as they can,” Babar Azam concluded.