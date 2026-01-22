Babar Azam to miss Sydney Sixers’ knockouts

Sydney Sixers have confirmed that Pakistan star batter Babar Azam will not feature in the Big Bash League (BBL) 15 Challenger against Hobart Hurricanes, scheduled to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Friday.

The Sixers made the announcement just over 24 hours before the knockout fixture, stating that Babar has been instructed to return to Pakistan to join the national team camp ahead of upcoming international commitments.

“The Sydney Sixers have today been informed that Sixers opener Babar Azam is required to return to Pakistan to join his national teammates in camp, as preparations commence for upcoming international matches,” the franchise said in a statement.

“As a result, Babar will depart Australia immediately and will not be available for selection for the remainder of the BBL|15 Finals Series.”

The Challenger clash will determine who faces the Perth Scorchers in the BBL final, scheduled to be held in Perth on Sunday.

Babar Azam had initially been cleared to play the full tournament and was notably not selected for Pakistan’s three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

However, he is reportedly set to play the home T20I series against Australia, which will serve as the final preparation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes confirmed that the franchise had expected the Pakistan batter to be available throughout the finals.

“The Sydney Sixers are sincerely grateful for the opportunity to have had Babar represent the club during his time in Australia,” Haynes said.

“While we had initially planned for Babar to be available throughout the Finals, he has been an immensely valued member of our group, and we fully understand that the commencement of Pakistan’s national camp means preparations are now underway for upcoming matches.”

Babar Azam concludes his maiden BBL campaign with 202 runs from 11 matches, averaging 22.44 at a strike rate of 103.06, including two half-centuries.