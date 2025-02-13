Babar Azam urges fans to stop calling him “King Shing”

Renowned Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam has requested his fans to stop calling him “King Shing” for him.

Babar’s struggles continued on Wednesday as Wiaan Mulder trapped him lbw for 23 when the Men in Green were chasing a daunting 353.

“Please stop calling me King Shing. I am not King, I am not there yet.” – Babar Azam #BabarAzam #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/a0MZAjwO74 — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) February 12, 2025

“Pehli baat toh yeh hai king king bolna zara kam karein. Main koi king nahin hoon. Ab mere liye naye role hain,” Babar Azam said in his informal press talk after the match against South Africa.

He further elaborated, “I always strive to give my best performance. When you build an innings, you gradually get a better idea of the conditions.”

Reflecting on his past performances, he said, “I think about the good innings I have played, and I try to move forward from tough phases. No matter how well I have performed in the past, every upcoming match is a new challenge. I must forget the past and focus on the present.”

Read more: Agha, Rizwan power Pakistan to tri-nation series final with record chase

Babar Azam the importance of strategic planning, stating, “I always try to plan positively for the coming days. The opposition also comes with its own strategy. Winning matches boosts confidence, and we discuss both our strengths and weaknesses to improve.”

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha smashed outstanding hundreds as the home side beat South Africa by six wickets here at National Stadium Karachi and propelled into the final of the tri-nation series.

Agha and Rizwan’s record fourth-wicket partnership helped Pakistan chase a record 353-run target with four wickets and six balls remaining.