Babar won’t fit in any top international T20 team: Shoaib Malik

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik slammed white-ball skipper Babar Azam for poor show in the T20 World Cup 2024.

In a video, which recently surfaced online and soon went viral, Malik said that despite being touted Pakistan’s best better, Babar Azam will not find a place in top international sides’ T20 teams.

“Who is our best player? Our best player is Babar Azam. I am just talking about the top 4-5 teams. Can Babar fit in the playing XI of those teams? Of Australia, India or of England in just this particular format? The answer is NO!” he said while speaking at a talk show.

While the viral video emerged recently, it was recorded on June 27 when India thrashed England by 68 runs in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Indian then went on to defeat South Africa in the final to lift the T20 World Cup trophy for the second time, having won the inaugural edition in 2007.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had a forgetful campaign as they were eliminated from the marquee event in the group stage for the first time.

Read more: Shahid Afridi questions Babar Azam’s leadership after T20 World Cup horror

They began their campaign with a shocking defeat to United States of America (USA), followed by a crushing defeat to archrivals India.

While Babar Azam’s men defeated Ireland and Canada in their remaining games, it was not enough for them to advance to the Super 8 stage and were knocked out of the tournament.

The Pakistan captain also failed to make a mark on the biggest stage, managing to score 122 runs in the four matches of the T20 World Cup 2024 with the highest score of 44 at an average of 40.66 and a strike-rate of 101.66.

Earlier, Shahid Afridi had also questioned the leadership of Babar Azam following the Men in Green’s early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024.

Speaking to an Indian news agency, the former all-rounder said that the role of the leader is of much importance for the team.

The body language of the leader becomes the body language of the team. The leader has to set an example,” said Afridi.