What does Abdullah Shafique think of Babar Azam’s expectations?

Pakistan’s opener Abdullah Shafique has said that Babar Azam is a great batsman, and his words of praise are an honour for him.

Speaking to the media, Abdullah Shafique expressed his gratitude for being recalled to the national team, acknowledging that New Zealand’s conditions have always been challenging for Pakistan.

He mentioned that he aims to perform well in New Zealand and that playing domestic cricket has been very beneficial. He is hopeful that he will live up to Babar Azam’s encouraging words.

Abdullah Shafique emphasised that the New Zealand team is no easy opponent, and he is determined to give a tough fight.

He added that criticism is a part of cricket, but it should be taken positively, and he tries to ignore unnecessary comments.

The opening batter also stated that Saim Ayub is a valuable asset for Pakistan, and he wishes him the best.

Regarding his recent performances, Abdullah Shafique acknowledged that they have not been up to par, but he has learned a lot from them.

He also mentioned that it’s not ideal to label a player as suited for red-ball or white-ball cricket.

Shafique concluded by saying that a cricketer should be able to play all formats of the game and highlighted the importance of strike rate in white-ball cricket.

Earlier, After being left out for the T20I series against New Zealand, Babar Azam and Naseem Shah entered the National T20 Cup 2025, representing Lahore Blues.

Initially, there were reports that both players had opted out of the National T20 Cup. However, Naseem and Babar featured in the playing XI of Lahore Blues for their match against Karachi Whites.

In a match against Karachi Whites, both star players, who were once regular part of Pakistan’s team in each format of the game, failed to make an impact as Lahore Blues suffered 37-run defeat.

Naseem Shah had a disappointing outing going wicketless in his four-over spell and conceding 41 runs. His inconsistent line and length favored Karachi Whites, and he was unable to strike at crucial junctures.

Karachi Whites, the defending champions, set a formidable 172-run target for Lahore Blues, which ultimately proved too steep a mountain to climb.

Babar Azam, who opened the innings for Lahore Blues, started off promisingly, scoring 22 runs off 17 deliveries, including three fours. However, he failed to convert his innings into a substantial one, leaving his team’s hopes of a successful chase in tatters.

It is worth noting that Babar Azam was initially not part of the Lahore Blues squad, and his participation in the tournament was uncertain.