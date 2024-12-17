WATCH: Babar Azam’s brief stay at crease ends with mistimed flick in first ODI

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam’s form woes continued as he fell prey to South Africa’s Ottneil Baartman after scoring 23 runs in the first PAK v SA at Boland Park in Paarl.

Chasing a target of 240, Pakistan had a dismal start to their inning as opening batter Abdullah Shafique was dismissed for a duck.

Babar Azam was the next to arrive at the crease to join opening batter Saim Ayub, however, he found it hard to middle his strokes.

With the responsibility being the experienced batter to build the inning, the former Pakistan captain attempted to play with the field but South Africa kept the bowling line and length tight, leaving no room for the Pakistan batter to open his arms.

Babar Azam’s sluggish inning came to an end when he went after Ottneil Baartman in the 15th over.

The South African pacer bowled a fuller delivery outside the off-stump, enticing the former Pakistan captain to go for a shot

Babar Azam went for a flick, however, the ball stayed low and caught a leading edge to short cover, where Marco Jansen grabbed on to a regulation catch to end Babar Azam’s brief stay at the crease during the first PAK v SA ODI.

Meanwhile, opening batter Saim Ayub smashed a ton as Pakistan still need 45 off 10 overs.

At the end of 40 overs, Pakistan are 195/4 with Saim Ayub unbeaten on 106 off 113 balls alongside vice-captain Salman Agha who remains not out on 55 off 66 balls.

The second and third ODIs between Pakistan and South Africa will be played in Cape Town and Johannesburg on December 19 and 22 respectively.

They will then engage in a two-match PAK v SA Test series, which will kick off in Centurion on December 26, meanwhile, the second Test will start from January 3 in Cape Town.