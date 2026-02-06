‘Babar, Fakhar can be dropped,’ Agha insists on merit-based selection

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, on Friday, emphasised that team selection will be determined strictly by merit, with no senior player, including Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, guaranteed a spot in the Playing XI.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of Pakistan’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 against the Netherlands, Agha emphasised that the team’s priority is to field the combination best suited to winning.

“We have arrived as a 15-member squad, and we will try to play the combination that is best for the team. Even if a senior player, whether Fakhar or Babar, does not fit into the combination, we will not play them,” he said.

“Fakhar and Babar have given great performances for Pakistan for years. I fully support them, but we will make the Playing XI only based on what is good for the team.”

Agha also expressed confidence in the team’s preparation and mindset, insisting there is no pressure ahead of the opening games.

“Our preparation has been very good. We will try to win every match and believe we can lift the World Cup,” he added.

The captain also voiced frustration over off-field topics dominating press conferences, calling for discussions to remain focused on cricket.

“Lately, there have been too many questions that are not about cricket. We are here as sportsmen and want to talk only about the game. We try to keep our focus on cricket and not let outside factors affect us,” he said.

Salman Ali Agha acknowledged that the weather could be a factor in Sri Lanka, but insisted it was beyond the team’s control.

“You cannot fight the weather or rain; it is not in our control. What is in our control is our performance, and we will try to deliver in all matches. Our focus is on winning our games,” he said.

He also backed spinner Usman Tariq, whose bowling action has come under scrutiny, calling him an X-factor for Pakistan.

“I don’t understand why there is so much talk about his action. His action has already been cleared twice. Usman Tariq is an X-factor for us, and we will use him whenever we feel we need him,” Agha said.

The captain confirmed he will continue to bat at number three.

“I am performing well at number three, so I will continue to bat there. There is no need to change it,” he said.

On the strategy against the Netherlands, the Pakistan captain highlighted the importance of executing plans against teams Pakistan does not face regularly.

“We do not play against teams like the Netherlands very often, so we must remain careful. We have played good cricket over the past six months, and now it is about executing our plans,” he concluded.