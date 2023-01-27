Babar Ghauri gets protective bail in 2 cases

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) senior leader Babar Ghauri on Friday approached Sindh High Court (SHC) in a bid to seek protective bail in two cases, ARY News reported.

The SHC granted protective bail to Ghauri in two cases till February 6 against surety bonds worth Rs200,000.

During today’s hearing, Babar’s counsel Shabbir Shah told the court that his client would return to Pakistan on January 30 and Anti-Terrorism court (ATC) has issued his non-bailable arrest warrants.

At this, the SHC suspended Ghauri’s arrest warrants issued by ATC, Karachi.

Last year, the MQM politician departed for Dubai after getting acquitted in a case related to facilitating provocative speech by the anti-terrorism court (ATC).

In 2015, Babar Ghori was charged with inflammatory speech but declared innocent due to lack of evidence.

It is pertinent to mention here that the politician had been taken into custody as soon he landed at Karachi airport on July 4 after ending self-exile.

Babar Ghauri was taken into custody over his alleged involvement in a corruption and terrorism case. He has been moved to an unidentified place and will be produced before the court, the sources said.

Babar Ghauri and others were facing charges of massive corruption of around Rs2.8 billion in Karachi Port Trust (KPT) when he was federal minister for Ports and Shipping between 2008 and 2013.

