Babar Ghouri nabbed under terrorism charges: FIR

Former Ports and Shipping minister Babar Ghouri was arrested under terrorism charges, in an FIR registered in 2015, ARY News reported.

According to details of the FIR registered against the Muttahida Qoumi Movement leader Babar Ghouri, he has been arrested under terrorism charges. He was nominated in the case registered in 2015 in the SITE area police station of Karachi.

All the clauses included in the first information report are regarding terrorism, reports.

Many prominent MQM leaders were nominated in the same FIR namely, Khwaja Izhar, Wasim Akhtar, Qamar Mansoor, Rehan Hashmi, Farooq Sattar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Rauf Siddiqi, Rasheed Godel, Salman Mujahid, Saif Yar Khan, Tayyab Hashmi, Aslam, Faisal Sabzwari, Raza Haroon, Nasreen Jalil, Amir Khan, Shoaib Bukhari, Dr Saleem Haider, Abdul Aziz, Zameer-ul-Hassan, Kaif-ul-Wara, Arif Advocate, Kazmi Raza, Kamran Ahmed Usmani, Jamal, Wasim Qureshi, Noor Khan and Haider Abbas Rizvi.

Another 100-200 unknown people were nominated in the FIR.

Babar is currently detained at East Zone, district Malir, Karachi. He will be presented in the anti-terrorism court shortly.

On July 4, the senior MQM leader was arrested as soon he landed at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, after ending self-exile.

Babar Ghauri and others faced charges of massive corruption of around Rs 2.8 billion in Karachi Port Trust (KPT) when he was federal minister for Ports and Shipping between 2008 and 2013.

