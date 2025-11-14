Babar hits ton as Pakistan clinch ODI series against Sri Lanka

Star batter Babar Azam ended his century drought as he notched his 20th ODI hundred to help Pakistan clinch the ODI series against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

The right-hander scored an unbeaten 102 off 119 deliveries as Pakistan took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Rawalpindi.

Chasing 289, Pakistan made light work of the target, reaching 291/2 with 10 balls to spare, thanks to commanding contributions from the top order led by their former captain.

Pakistan’s chase began in explosive fashion, as Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub put on a rapid 77-run stand in just 9.3 overs.

Saim continued his aggressive touch from the previous games, striking 33 off 25 with five fours and a six before falling to Dushmantha Chameera.

Babar Azam walked in at No.3 and stitched a century partnership with Fakhar, maintaining Pakistan’s dominance through the middle overs.

Fakhar fell for a solid 78 off 93 (8 fours, 1 six), but Pakistan’s chase never wavered as Babar took complete control of proceedings.

The right-hander reached his long-awaited international hundred — his first in nearly two years — and stayed unbeaten on a masterful 102 off 119 balls, decorated with eight boundaries.

He finished the match in style, stroking the winning runs to seal both the victory and the series.

Babar and Mohammad Rizwan combined for an unbroken 112-run stand, snuffing out any hopes Sri Lanka had of a comeback.

Rizwan delivered a composed 51 off 54*, hitting five fours and a six.

Chameera was the only Sri Lankan bowler to make a breakthrough, claiming 2/58.

With the eight-wicket triumph, Pakistan secured an unassailable 2-0 lead, with the final ODI to be played on Sunday at the same venue.

Earlier, Pakistan’s stand-in captain Salman Ali Agha elected to field, and his bowlers backed the decision by restricting Sri Lanka to a manageable 288/8.

Sri Lanka started well through Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara, who added 51 inside 10 overs. But Nissanka’s run-out for 24 triggered a wobble.

Mishara (27) soon followed, stumped off Abrar Ahmed in the 14th over, and Abrar struck twice more to remove Kusal Mendis (20) and captain Charith Asalanka (6), reducing the visitors to 98/4.

Sadeera Samarawickrama and Janith Liyanage stitched together a steady 61-run partnership, with Samarawickrama contributing 42 off 52 before Haris Rauf uprooted his stumps.

Liyanage carried the innings further, joining Kamindu Mendis for a lively 73-run stand, and top-scored with a resolute 54 off 63. Kamindu added an attacking 44 off 38 with four fours and two sixes.

Sri Lanka’s lower order chipped in late runs through Wanindu Hasaranga’s unbeaten 37 off 26, pushing the total to 288/8.

Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed both claimed 3 wickets each, while Mohammad Wasim Jr struck once. Their combined effort ensured Sri Lanka never fully capitalised on their starts.