Babar, Nawaz star as Pakistan sweep Australia in T20Is

Pakistan on Sunday crushed Australia by a hefty margin of 111 runs in the third and final T20I as Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Nawaz starred to give the home side a timely confidence booster ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Set a daunting 208, Australia were skittled for 96 in 16.5 overs, with the last batter, Adam Zampa, not coming out to bat.

The home side inflicted a miserable start on Australia as Shaheen Afridi knocked over Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh on the fourth ball of the over.

This set the tone as the Australian batting order could not deliver, with Matthew Short and Matt Renshaw getting dismissed in a cheap manner.

As a result, Australia were reduced to 16-3 in 2.5 overs with Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis at the crease.

The pair arrested the slide with a 44-run partnership for the fourth wicket, propelling the score to 60 in 9.1 overs.

Mohammad Nawaz broke the threatening stand, cleaning up Stoinis. The all-rounder made 23 from 22 with the help of three fours.

Following the wicket, the Australian innings quickly unfolded with Nawaz tormented through the visitors’ batting order.

The whole side was eventually bowled out, resulting in their third biggest losing margin in T20Is.

Earlier, Opener Saim Ayub and star batter Babar Azam struck fluent half-centuries to lift Pakistan to a commanding 207 for 6 against Australia in the third and final T20 International of the home series at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s decision to bat first proved decisive as the hosts recovered from an early setback to post their highest total of the series in the Pakistan vs Australia T20I clash.

The Green Shirts made a stuttering start when opener Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed for 10 in the second over, with just 14 runs on the board. The early wicket brought Agha to the crease at number three, but the skipper failed to repeat his earlier heroics, falling for a three-ball five to Ben Dwarshuis, leaving Pakistan struggling at 34 for 2 in 3.4 overs.

The innings steadied when experienced campaigner Babar Azam joined Saim Ayub, and the pair shifted momentum with a brisk 69-run partnership for the third wicket. Ayub was the aggressor, finding the gaps with ease before being dismissed on the first ball of the 12th over.

Ayub top-scored with a polished 56 off 37 balls, striking six fours and two sixes, before holing out to a spectacular catch by Matthew Renshaw in the deep off Matthew Kuhnemann.

Babar then combined briefly with Khawaja Nafay, adding 28 runs for the fourth wicket. Nafay impressed with a quick 21 off 12 balls, hitting two sixes and a boundary before departing.

With Pakistan well placed at 131 for 4 after 14 overs, all-rounder Shadab Khan provided late impetus, smashing a rapid 46 off just 19 deliveries, including five sixes among seven boundaries. Shadab also shared a vital 57-run stand with Babar, who anchored the innings and remained unbeaten on 50 from 36 balls, featuring three fours and a six.

For Australia, Ben Dwarshuis was the most effective bowler, finishing with 2 for 39, while Matthew Kuhnemann, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly and Matthew Short claimed one wicket each.