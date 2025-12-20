Babar, Philippe star as Sixers crush Thunder in Sydney derby

Jack Edwards produced a match-winning five-wicket haul after half-centuries from Babar Azam and Josh Philippe powered Sydney Sixers to a commanding victory over arch-rivals Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL) 15 derby on Saturday.

Chasing a challenging target of 199, Thunder were bowled out for 151 in 19.1 overs, undone by a ruthless Sixers bowling display led by Edwards, who ripped through the top and middle order to seal the Sixers’ first win of the season.

The chase began in disastrous fashion for Thunder as Edwards struck twice inside the first three overs, reducing them to 17 for three.

Early pressure told, and although Sam Billings attempted to steady the innings, momentum remained firmly with the Sixers.

Cameron Bancroft struggled for fluency during a brief stand with Billings before Joel Davies ended his stay, dismissing him for a laboured seven.

A counter-attack followed when Shadab Khan joined Billings, with the pair adding a brisk 49 runs for the fifth wicket in just 22 balls to briefly revive Thunder’s hopes.

Jack Edwards, however, returned to break the partnership, removing Billings for a well-made 51 off 28 balls, an innings that included three fours and four sixes.

Shadab Khan continued to fight, scoring 41 off 31 deliveries with three fours and two sixes, but he too fell to Edwards, who completed his five-wicket haul in the 18th over.

With only minor contributions from the lower order, including Chris Green’s 13, Thunder’s resistance ended at 151.

Earlier, the Sixers laid the foundation with a dominant batting effort, scoring 198-5 after being asked to bat first.

Babar Azam and Daniel Hughes struggled to break free against disciplined new-ball bowling, managing 33 runs in 26 balls before Reece Topley removed Hughes for 25.

Josh Philippe joined Babar, and the pair launched a decisive counter-attack, adding 140 runs for the second wicket in just 79 balls to seize complete control of the innings.

Babar, who had endured two modest outings earlier in the tournament, gradually found his rhythm after a cautious start and brought up his maiden BBL half-century from 38 balls.

His innings came to an end in the 18th over when he attempted to hit a short ball from Topley, finishing with a composed 58 off 42 balls, including five fours and two sixes.

Topley also removed Ben Dwarshuis (1) in the same over to briefly check the scoring rate.

Josh Philippe, however, carried on and looked set for a century before Nathan McAndrew struck twice in the final over, dismissing skipper Moises Henriques (2) and then Philippe himself.

The wicketkeeper-batter top-scored with a fluent 96 off 57 balls, striking ten boundaries, including four sixes.

The Sixers closed on 198 for five, setting a formidable target that proved well beyond the Thunder’s reach.

Topley finished with three wickets for Thunder, while McAndrew claimed two. Shadab Khan went wicketless, conceding 33 runs from three overs.

The result handed Sydney Sixers their first win of BBL 15 after three matches, while the Thunder slipped to their second consecutive defeat of the tournament.