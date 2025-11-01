Babar, Shaheen help Pakistan clinch T20I series against South Africa

Babar Azam finally got some much-needed runs under his belt following an impressive bowling display by Shaheen Shah Afridi, as Pakistan clinched the T20I series 2-1 against South Africa.

Star batter scored a risk 68 off 47 deliveries with the help of nine boundaries as Pakistan cashed 140-run target with four wickets to spare here at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Babar was well supported by captain Salman Ali Agha, who scored a 26-ball 33, with the help of two boundaries as the home team reached the target in 19 overs.

Sahibzada Farhan contributed with 19 off 17.

For South Africa, Lizaad Williams and Corbin Bosch shared two wickets each.

Earlier, Pakistan’s bowlers delivered a disciplined performance to hold South Africa to 139/9 in the third and final T20I at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Captain Salman Ali Agha’s decision to bowl first paid off immediately, as Shaheen Shah Afridi — returning to the XI — removed Quinton de Kock and Lhuan-dré Pretorius for ducks in the opening over, leaving the visitors reeling.

South Africa tried to recover through Reeza Hendricks and Dewald Brevis, who added 38 runs, but debutant Usman Tariq broke the stand by dismissing Brevis for 21. The collapse continued when Mohammad Nawaz cleaned up Matthew Breetzke, dragging the Proteas down to 42/4.

Captain Donovan Ferreira attempted to shift momentum with a fiery 29 off 14 (3 sixes, 1 four), but Faheem Ashraf removed him and George Linde on consecutive deliveries, tightening Pakistan’s grip on the innings.

Hendricks held on for as long as he could, making 34 off 36, before Tariq struck again to remove him in the 15th over. Corbin Bosch offered late resistance with an unbeaten 30 off 23, but Pakistan continued to take wickets at regular intervals.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi led the attack brilliantly with 3/26, while Faheem Ashraf and Usman Tariq took two wickets apiece. Nawaz and Salman Mirza chipped in with one each.

The three-match series is level at 1-1, thanks to a brilliant half-century of Saim Ayub and a three-fer from Salman Mirza.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said that Pakistan did not assess the conditions in the first game but did exactly what they wanted yesterday.

Pakistan have made two changes for the series decider as Abrar Ahmed and Naseem Shah are resting for Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Tariq, who makes his debut.