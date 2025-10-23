Babaristan: Sydney Sixer honour Babar Azam with a fan zone

Following the footsteps of Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat, Sydney Sixers have announced the launch of a special fan zone titled “Babaristan” to welcome star batter from Pakistan, Babar Azam.

The prolific batter is all set for a maiden Big Bash (BBL) stint later this year. He will be teaming up with star batter Steve Smith and pacer Mitchell Starc of Australia.

The franchise announced on its social media platforms, stating: “Introducing Babaristan — A Fan Zone Like No Other.”

“We’re celebrating cricket culture like never before with Babaristan — a brand-new Sixers fan zone dedicated to welcoming one of the world’s greatest cricketers, Babar Azam,” the franchise stated.

The Sixers have encouraged fans to join the festivities when they face the Adelaide Strikers in their opening clash on December 17, a match that will also mark Babar’s much-awaited BBL debut.

Introducing Babaristan A fan zone like no other, celebrating cricket culture and the arrival of Babar Azam 🇵🇰 First game Dec 17 vs the Strikers — don’t miss it. 🎟️ Limited spots: https://t.co/kr3ZypBzGQ pic.twitter.com/WAK6isvv9e — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) October 23, 2025

The 15th edition of the T20 competition will feature 44 matches, scheduled in an early-evening slot from December 14, 2025, to January 25, 2026.

The tournament will begin with a blockbuster clash between two of the league’s most successful teams — the Perth Scorchers and the Sydney Sixers — at Perth Stadium.

The game is expected to grab attention, as Babar Azam would be making his BBL debut.

Babar’s inclusion has already created a wave of anticipation, with the Sixers’ fanbase preparing to turn sections of the stands into “Babaristan,” a symbolic nod to Pakistan’s deep-rooted cricket passion.

Several other Pakistani cricketers are also set to feature in the upcoming BBL season.

Pacer Shaheen Afridi was picked by Brisbane Heat as the first overseas and platinum pick, while Mohammad Rizwan joined the Melbourne Renegades.

Haris Rauf will continue with the Melbourne Stars, Shadab Khan will represent the Sydney Thunder, Hasan Ali has joined the Adelaide Strikers, and all-rounder Hassan Khan will return to the Renegades.